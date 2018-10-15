wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Shawn Michaels & Triple H at NXT UK Show, New Rey Mysterio Merchandise
October 15, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released video of Shawn Michaels and Triple H at the NXT UK taping over the weekend. You can see the video below of the two making their surprise appearance at the Plymouth, UK taping:
– WWE Shop has added Rey Mysterio merchandise to its lineup ahead of his return at Smackdown 1000 tomorrow:
#Booyaka 619! Check out the all-new @reymysterio collection at https://t.co/3mPx1lw6vN. New designs available. Customize your look by picking your color and style. Powered by #WWEShop. #WWE #WWECustomTees #ReyMysteriohttps://t.co/bhsQYjQ3cc pic.twitter.com/UbIl9LN8Os
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) October 13, 2018