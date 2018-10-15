Quantcast

 

WWE News: Video of Shawn Michaels & Triple H at NXT UK Show, New Rey Mysterio Merchandise

October 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released video of Shawn Michaels and Triple H at the NXT UK taping over the weekend. You can see the video below of the two making their surprise appearance at the Plymouth, UK taping:

– WWE Shop has added Rey Mysterio merchandise to its lineup ahead of his return at Smackdown 1000 tomorrow:

