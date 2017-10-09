WWE News: Video of ‘Sister Abigail’s’ Debut on Raw, Preview For This Week’s NXT

– Sister Abigail made her debut on Raw as the alter ego of Bray Wyatt. You can see video of the segment below. Wyatt appeared as Abigail to interrupt a promo by Finn Balor, who was saying that he wasn’t scared of Wyatt and neither is the Demon. Wyatt then appeared and said Balor would be afraid of Abigail and that she’s here now before transforming into Abigail. Wyatt spoke as Abigail through a voice modulator and said she would always be by Wyatt’s side. She said she rose from the ashes to protect him and now she will destroy the Demon, because Balor can’t beat her:

"Bray is different. Bray is special, but he has much to learn…I taught him that the world is a very evil place." – #SisterAbigail #RAW pic.twitter.com/dXXsxZqF2B — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017

– WWE posted a preview for this week’s NXT, focusing on the Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross match. The match will determine one of Kairi Sane’s opponents in the Fatal Four-Way for a new NXT Women’s Champion at NXT Takeover: WarGames:

Taz posted the following video, apologizing for his tweet last night calling WWE announcer Greg Hamilton a mark for himself and criticized his ‘one fall’ call out: