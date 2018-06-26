WWE News: Video of Team Hell No Reuniting on Smackdown, Danielle Fishel Backstage at Smackdown

– WWE has posted video of Team Hell No reuniting on Tuesday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the video below of Kane coming out to make the save after Rowan attacked Bryan during his match with Harper. Kane cleared the ring of the Bludgeon Brothers and then got as hug from Bryan. Afterward, Paige came out and booked a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match between the two teams for Extreme Rules.

– Xavier Woods posted this picture of Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel backstage at the Smackdown taping. You can also see a 205 Live video of Fishel with Lio Rush: