WWE News: Video of Triple H Making NXT UK Announcement, Four Things to Know Before Raw, Stock Up
June 18, 2018
– WWE has posted video of Triple H making the live announcement of the new NXT UK show at the UK Tournament tapings in London. You can see the video below.
The NXT UK show will feature two new championships, the UK Women’s and UK Tag Team Championships.
BREAKING NEWS: A new brand, #NXTUK is coming to @WWEUK. @TripleH and GM Johnny Saint announced the news this evening @RoyalAlbertHall. pic.twitter.com/qSsoFa8ztS
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018
– WWE posted the following video with four things you need to know before tonight’s Raw:
– WWE’s stock closed at $63.93 on Monday. That is up $1.26 (2.01%) from the previous closing price. It represents a new closing high for the stock.