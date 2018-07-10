wrestling
WWE News: Video of The Wyatts Competing in NXT, Tyler Breeze Jokes About His WWE Career, Roman Reigns Comments on His Dive on Last Night’s raw
– WWE tweeted the following throwback of The Wyatt Family against Neville, William Regal, and Corey Graves in NXT…
ON THIS DAY: @RealKingRegal @WWEGraves & #Neville did their best to try and take out The #WyattFamily on this 2013 episode of @WWENXT! https://t.co/5ymG2n9SUq pic.twitter.com/S8iRRpDfPL
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 10, 2018
– Tyler Breeze posted the following on Twitter, replying to a fan and joking about his career…
Hasn’t that been the last 3 years? https://t.co/FLwgwrLRpm
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) July 10, 2018
– Roman Reigns posted the following, commenting on his dive from last night’s WWE Raw…
Music is kinda lame 🤦🏽♂️ but the old dog still has some springs! https://t.co/qDP26Uf1Zk
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 10, 2018