WWE News: Video of The Wyatts Competing in NXT, Tyler Breeze Jokes About His WWE Career, Roman Reigns Comments on His Dive on Last Night’s raw

– WWE tweeted the following throwback of The Wyatt Family against Neville, William Regal, and Corey Graves in NXT…

– Tyler Breeze posted the following on Twitter, replying to a fan and joking about his career…

Hasn’t that been the last 3 years? https://t.co/FLwgwrLRpm — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) July 10, 2018

– Roman Reigns posted the following, commenting on his dive from last night’s WWE Raw…