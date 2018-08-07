WWE News: Video of Zelina Vega’s Win Over Lana, Smackdown Dark Match

– WWE has posted highlights from Zelina Vega’s second win in as many weeks over Lana on Smackdown to YouTube. You can see the video below of Vega picking up the win after Aiden English came out to attack Andrade Almas for trying to interfere. Lana was knocked down as a result and Vega got the win:

– Wrestling Inc reports that Asuka and Naomi beat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in the pre-Smackdown dark match.