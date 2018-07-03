wrestling / News
WWE News: Videos of AJ Styles & The Club at Japan Show, Baron Corbin Calls Finn Balor a Coward and Cheat
July 3, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video of AJ Styles and The Club during the company’s tour of Japan over the weekend. You can see video below of Styles in a mask referencing his time in Bullet Club, while Gallows and Anderson recall their time together in the company for NJPW:
– After their run-in on last night’s Raw, Baron Corbin posted to Twitter to take a shot at Finn Balor:
I gave you the opportunity to apologize. And you proved everything I knew about you.
You’re a coward.
You’re a cheat.
You’re a problem.
I’ll make sure we fix that.@FinnBalor #Raw
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 3, 2018