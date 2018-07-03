Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Videos of AJ Styles & The Club at Japan Show, Baron Corbin Calls Finn Balor a Coward and Cheat

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles WrestleMania 34

– WWE has posted video of AJ Styles and The Club during the company’s tour of Japan over the weekend. You can see video below of Styles in a mask referencing his time in Bullet Club, while Gallows and Anderson recall their time together in the company for NJPW:

– After their run-in on last night’s Raw, Baron Corbin posted to Twitter to take a shot at Finn Balor:

AJ Styles, Finn Balor, The Club, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

