WWE News: Videos From Performance Center Combine, Nestlé Waters Summerslam Sweepstakes Returns
– WWE has released a couple of videos from their WWE Performance Center Combine that took place yesterday. You can see the videos below, which include a Body Armor Bench Press competition and a behind-the-scenes look at the Combine. The six-hour special aired on the WWE Network.
– WWE has announced that their Nestlé Waters Summerslam sweepstakes is returning for this year. The Challenge has fans follow WWE on Twitter and Instagram, then spread the hashtags #NestleWatersChallenge and #Sweepstakes. The grand prize winner wins four tickets to Summerslam, NXT Takeover, and Raw along with round-trip airfare to Toronto and hotel accomodations. Second-place winners get a WWE Merchandise prize pack.
WWE partnered with Nestlé for a similar contest last year. It is part of the Choose Water campaign, which encourages a healthier lifestyle through water consumption. You can find out more about the context here.
