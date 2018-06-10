wrestling / News
WWE News: Videos From NXT at Download Festival, Classic Smackdown Clip Featuring Paul Heyman, Money in the Bank’s History
– WWE posted video from the NXT shows at Download Festival in the UK over the weekend. You can see the videos below featuring Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, and Adam Cole:
– The company has a new article on WWE.com looking at the complete history of Money in the Bank cash-ins, which you can see at the link.
– Here’s a clip posted to WWE’s YouTube account from Smackdown in 2006. The video features Paul Heyman trying to recruit Rey Mysterio to the ECW brand: