WWE News: Videos From WrestleMania 35 Press Conference, Irish Stars Discuss Their Heritage, Nia Jax Does Photo Shoot

– WWE has posted new videos from the WrestleMania 35 press conference that took place on Friday. You can see the videos below, which feature Stephanie McMahon and The New Day:

– Natalya posted her latest Calgary Sun column, in which she speaks with Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, Sheamus and Fit Finlay about their Irish heritage in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. A couple of highlights are below:

Balor on what he misses about his homeland: “First and foremost, I miss my family that seems to get older every time I visit home. I miss the friends I grew up with who now have children of their own. I miss the people you meet on the street on a day-to-day basis and their ‘Irish wit’ and humour. I miss the buses and the trains that take people in and out of Dublin. I miss the smell of spilt Guinness in the pubs. I miss the scenery, the hills and mountains, the rugged coasts, the choppy cold, cold waters, the stony beaches and the wind that could cut you in half. I miss the air; you can feel it fill your lungs as you step out of the airport. I miss the tea, the endless cups of tea, the rashers, the black pudding, the milk, and I even miss the tap water!”

Lynch on her roots: “I miss Ireland so much! I miss the banter, the chats. I think Irish people have such a unique way of talking and I love that about them. They have an energy in their storytelling. In Ireland, we’ve produced amazing storytellers over the years, including famous writers, musicians and incredible WWE Superstars like my good friends Finn Balor, Sheamus and the legendary Fit Finlay.”

– Nia Jax posted to Twitter noting that she did a photo shoot with The Bella Twins for their Birdiebee clothing company on Friday: