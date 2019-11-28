wrestling / News
WWE News: Vignette For Cameron Grimes From Tonight’s NXT, NXT Dark Matches
– WWE aired a vignette for Cameron Grimes during this week’s NXT. You can see the video below for Grimes, the former Trevor Lee:
– Wrestling Inc reports that the following dark matches took place before this week’s NXT:
* Raul Mendoza defeated Arturo Ruas
* Santana Garrett defeated Deonna Purrazzo
