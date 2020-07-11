wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes a Happy 100th Birthday to His Mother, Full Extreme Rules Tag Title Match
July 11, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wished a happy birthday to his mother today. She turns 100 years old. Vince McMahon wrote on Twitter, “Happy 100th birthday to my mom! I hope I have her genetics :)”
Happy 100th birthday to my mom! I hope I have her genetics 🙂
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 11, 2020
– WWE released a full Extreme Rules 2015 for the tag team titles. The match features Cesaro & Tyson Kidd vs. The New Day. You can check out that full match video below.
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Calls Paul Heyman A ‘Liar’, Addresses If His Move from RAW to Smackdown Had Anything To Do With Bullying
- Brian Pillman Jr Reportedly Tried To Get Out Of MLW Contract
- List of Talent Who Haven’t Been At WWE Taping Since COVID-19 Outbreak, WWE Hasn’t Mentioned Virus In Memos
- FTR Discusses Getting Heat in AEW For Going On Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Difference Between Tony Khan & Vince McMahon, What Vince Apologized To Them For