wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes a Happy 100th Birthday to His Mother, Full Extreme Rules Tag Title Match

July 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vince McMahon WWE XFL Headshot WWE

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wished a happy birthday to his mother today. She turns 100 years old. Vince McMahon wrote on Twitter, “Happy 100th birthday to my mom! I hope I have her genetics :)”

– WWE released a full Extreme Rules 2015 for the tag team titles. The match features Cesaro & Tyson Kidd vs. The New Day. You can check out that full match video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading