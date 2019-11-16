WWE News: Vince McMahon Commemorates Randy Savage’s Birthday, Synopsis For Next Week’s Total Divas

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to remember Randy Savage on what would have been Savage’s 67th birthday. You can see his post below:

He had unbound charisma that made him one of the greatest Superstars ever. Remembering The #MachoMan on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/yqFzzqeTW6 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 15, 2019

– E! has released the synopsis for next week’s Total Divas, which you can see below. The show airs Tuesday on E!: