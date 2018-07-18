wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Comments on WWE’s Humanitarian Award, NXT Taping Dark Match
July 18, 2018 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter to comment on WWE’s being awarded with the League Humanitarian Leadership Award at the fourth annual ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards Dinner on Tuesday night:
Immensely proud of this honor. Thank you, @espn. https://t.co/QSKlTThRKn
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 18, 2018
– Wrestling Inc reports that Jeet Rama defeated Chase Adams in the dark match before the NXT tapings.