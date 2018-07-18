Quantcast

 

WWE News: Vince McMahon Comments on WWE’s Humanitarian Award, NXT Taping Dark Match

July 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter to comment on WWE’s being awarded with the League Humanitarian Leadership Award at the fourth annual ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards Dinner on Tuesday night:

Wrestling Inc reports that Jeet Rama defeated Chase Adams in the dark match before the NXT tapings.

