WWE News: Vince McMahon Hypes Raw Season Premiere, Total Divas Preview Clips, Synopsis For Tonight’s Table For 3
– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to promote tonight’s “jam-packed” Raw season premiere. The WWE Chairman posted:
It all begins again tonight. Excited to celebrate Raw’s jam-packed Season Premiere on @USA_Network with you, the #WWEUniverse. #WWEPremiereWeek pic.twitter.com/qUY1p1ayJn
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 30, 2019
– Tonight’s episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network is described as follows:
General Managers’ Special: Former General Managers Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Vickie Guerrero have a meeting of the minds, and discuss their tenures in the hottest seat in WWE.
– Here are a couple preview clips for Total Divas’ season premiere. The new season premieres Tuesday at 10 PM ET on E!:
