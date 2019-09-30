wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Hypes Raw Season Premiere, Total Divas Preview Clips, Synopsis For Tonight’s Table For 3

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon WWE XFL Headshot WWE

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to promote tonight’s “jam-packed” Raw season premiere. The WWE Chairman posted:

– Tonight’s episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network is described as follows:

General Managers’ Special: Former General Managers Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Vickie Guerrero have a meeting of the minds, and discuss their tenures in the hottest seat in WWE.

– Here are a couple preview clips for Total Divas’ season premiere. The new season premieres Tuesday at 10 PM ET on E!:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Table For 3, Total Divas, Vince McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading