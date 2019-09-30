WWE News: Vince McMahon Hypes Raw Season Premiere, Total Divas Preview Clips, Synopsis For Tonight’s Table For 3

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to promote tonight’s “jam-packed” Raw season premiere. The WWE Chairman posted:

It all begins again tonight. Excited to celebrate Raw’s jam-packed Season Premiere on @USA_Network with you, the #WWEUniverse. #WWEPremiereWeek pic.twitter.com/qUY1p1ayJn — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 30, 2019

– Tonight’s episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network is described as follows:

General Managers’ Special: Former General Managers Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Vickie Guerrero have a meeting of the minds, and discuss their tenures in the hottest seat in WWE.

– Here are a couple preview clips for Total Divas’ season premiere. The new season premieres Tuesday at 10 PM ET on E!: