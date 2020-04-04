wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Thanks WWE Universe for Watching WrestleMania This Weekend, The Undertaker’s Greatest WrestleMania Entrances, New Total Bellas Preview Clip

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe WWE

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a message on Twitter ahead of tonight’s edition of WrestleMania. You can check out that tweet below.

Vince McMahon wrote, “The only #WrestleMania too big for just one night. Thank you to each and every member of the #WWE Universe who invites us into their homes for an unprecedented Showcase of the Immortals.”

– A new WWE Playlist video is out featuring The Undertaker’s Greatest WrestleMania entrances.

– THe Bella Twins released a new Bella Twins preview clip, where Brie Bella speaks about not wanting another child. You can check out that clip below.

