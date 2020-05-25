wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon On The True Meaning of Memorial Day, R-Truth Has A Warning For Rob Gronkowski, Zelina Vega Learns Magic: the Gathering
– In a post on Twitter, Vince McMahon spoke about the true meaning of Memorial Day.
He wrote: “The true meaning of Memorial Day is often forgotten. Remember all of those that made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can be free. #MemorialDay”
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 25, 2020
– R-Truth has a new video online in which he gives a warning to WWE 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski.
He wrote: “Rob Gronkowski thinks he can return to the football field with my title? Well Batter Up, Gronk. I’m gonna slam dunk on you and take my title back! Don’t you dare try to skate away!!!”
Rob Gronkowski thinks he can return to the football field with my title? Well Batter Up, Gronk. I’m gonna slam dunk on you and take my title back! Don’t you dare try to skate away!!! pic.twitter.com/ojdcNtisYR
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) May 25, 2020
– Zelina Vega and Alesiter Black have a new video in which Vega learns Magic: the Gathering.
