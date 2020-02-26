wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Reportedly Not at Raw, Drake Shows Off Toronto Raptors’ WWE Titles
– Vince McMahon had another week where he wasn’t present at Raw, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that McMahon, who has missed several shows as of late in the lead up to and launch of the XFL, wasn’t at Monday’s show.
– Drake brought the Toronto Raptors’ two custom WWE Championships with him to the Raptors’ game with the Milwaukee Bucks. Drake, who is a big supporter of the NBA team, is seen wearing the titles below. The Raptors are the defending NBA champions.
We got belts too. #WeTheNorth@Drake | @WWE pic.twitter.com/PRkND0hHBp
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 26, 2020
Drake is in the building and he brought the belt with him 😂 pic.twitter.com/tiAuOaWy7v
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 26, 2020
You're in the Champs house now. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/c6wI9Hhi7Q
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Payouts for Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, Balor Reportedly Paid as a ‘Main Roster Guy’ in NXT
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross on How Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Lose the World Title to Lex Luger in 1990, Explains Why Luger Didn’t Even Want to be Champion
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Amy Weber Quitting Over Wrestlers Ribbing Her Over Strip Club Flyer, Says She Quit To Her On-Screen Boss JBL