WWE News: Vince McMahon Reportedly Not at Raw, Drake Shows Off Toronto Raptors’ WWE Titles

February 26, 2020
– Vince McMahon had another week where he wasn’t present at Raw, according to a new report. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that McMahon, who has missed several shows as of late in the lead up to and launch of the XFL, wasn’t at Monday’s show.

– Drake brought the Toronto Raptors’ two custom WWE Championships with him to the Raptors’ game with the Milwaukee Bucks. Drake, who is a big supporter of the NBA team, is seen wearing the titles below. The Raptors are the defending NBA champions.

