WWE News: Vince McMahon Sells $22 Million in Stock, William Regal Announces Upcoming NXT Match

– Vince McMahon unloaded a sizable amount of WWE stock worth $22 million. Chris Harrington of Wrestlenomics reports that an SEC filing shows that McMahon sold 300,000 shares at $74 per share.

McMahon still has 31,887,375 shares, worth about $2.4 billion.

– William Regal announced an upcoming match to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship. The match will be a Fatal Four-Way match, with Bianca Belair as the first announced competitor: