WWE News: Vince McMahon Sells $22 Million in Stock, William Regal Announces Upcoming NXT Match
December 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon unloaded a sizable amount of WWE stock worth $22 million. Chris Harrington of Wrestlenomics reports that an SEC filing shows that McMahon sold 300,000 shares at $74 per share.
McMahon still has 31,887,375 shares, worth about $2.4 billion.
– William Regal announced an upcoming match to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship. The match will be a Fatal Four-Way match, with Bianca Belair as the first announced competitor:
In 3 weeks, there will be a #Fatal4Way match for the #1 Contender featuring four deserving women. The first competitor who qualifies for this match is, @BiancaBelairWWE…
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) December 3, 2018