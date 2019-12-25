WWE News: Vince McMahon Sends Christmas Greetings, Malcolm Bivens Hacks Into The Bump Marathon, Top 10 Superstar Gift Moments

– Vince McMahon sent out holiday wishes to the WWE Universe on Christmas Day. You can see the WWE Chairman’s post to Twitter below:

From the entire #WWE family (and all our Superstar Santas), Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/4LY6VvSDJ6 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 25, 2019

– NXT’s Malcolm Bivens snuck his way into WWE Network’s The Bump marathon today. PWInsider reports that Bivens “hacked into” the marathon in a short segment. No word on where, if anywhere, this is headed as a storyline.

– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at Superstars receiving gifts: