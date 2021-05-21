wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates Tamina On First Title In Behind-the-Scenes Footage, Rob Van Dam’s Workout, Paul Heyman Virtual Signing

May 21, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Smackdown Natalya & Tamina

– WWE has released a new video with behind-the-scenes footage of Natalya and Tamina capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on SmackDown, including Vince McMahon congratulating Tamina on earning her first-ever title in the company.

– Rob Van Dam’s one-of-a-kind workout is the spotlight in a new WWE Icons extra. Fans can take a trip inside RVD’s personal gym to see how he stays in top shape. You can wach the video below.

PWInsider notes that Highspots has announced that Paul Heyman’s virtual signing has been moved to June 5. Pre-orders for the signing are currently available at HighspotsAuctions.com.

