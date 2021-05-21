wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates Tamina On First Title In Behind-the-Scenes Footage, Rob Van Dam’s Workout, Paul Heyman Virtual Signing
May 21, 2021
– WWE has released a new video with behind-the-scenes footage of Natalya and Tamina capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on SmackDown, including Vince McMahon congratulating Tamina on earning her first-ever title in the company.
– Rob Van Dam’s one-of-a-kind workout is the spotlight in a new WWE Icons extra. Fans can take a trip inside RVD’s personal gym to see how he stays in top shape. You can wach the video below.
– PWInsider notes that Highspots has announced that Paul Heyman’s virtual signing has been moved to June 5. Pre-orders for the signing are currently available at HighspotsAuctions.com.
