wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Thanks Fans For Supporting XFL, NXT Takeover Pre-Show Announced
– Vince McMahon is grateful for fans support in the first week of the XFL, and took to Twitter to express his thanks. McMahon posted to his social media account, saying, “Thank you to everyone who joined us for Week 1 of [XFL] action. There’s much more where that came from.”
As reported, the nascent league had strong numbers in its first weekend, although it is expected to drop from there. Weeks three or four are where the league should level out.
Thank you to everyone who joined us for Week 1 of @xfl2020 action. There’s much more where that came from. #ForTheLoveOfFootball. https://t.co/J3yCU0iIAr
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 14, 2020
– WWE has announced the following details for the NXT Takeover: Portland pre-show this Sunday:
Before NXT TakeOver: Portland this Sunday, tune in to WWE Network at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT to watch the TakeOver Pre-Show.
Featuring the latest analysis of the night ahead from panelists Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and NXT Superstar Mansoor, the Pre-Show will bring you up to speed on all the action just minutes before NXT takes over.
The Pre-Show will be available to watch on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Then, be sure to stay tuned for what is sure to be a thrilling night of action when NXT TakeOver: Portland streams live at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network!
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed
- Jim Duggan Recalls Him & The Iron Sheik Getting Pulled Over With Marijuana & Cocaine In The Car, Vince McMahon’s Reaction, How It Impacted His Career
- Details on WWE’s Plans For Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt At Super ShowDown, Booking Strategy For Goldberg
- Jordynne Grace on the Controversy Over Scott Steiner Slapping Her Butt, Desired Oppponent For TNA Throwback PPV