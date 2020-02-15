WWE News: Vince McMahon Thanks Fans For Supporting XFL, NXT Takeover Pre-Show Announced

– Vince McMahon is grateful for fans support in the first week of the XFL, and took to Twitter to express his thanks. McMahon posted to his social media account, saying, “Thank you to everyone who joined us for Week 1 of [XFL] action. There’s much more where that came from.”

As reported, the nascent league had strong numbers in its first weekend, although it is expected to drop from there. Weeks three or four are where the league should level out.

Thank you to everyone who joined us for Week 1 of @xfl2020 action. There’s much more where that came from. #ForTheLoveOfFootball. https://t.co/J3yCU0iIAr — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 14, 2020

– WWE has announced the following details for the NXT Takeover: Portland pre-show this Sunday: