WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Edge Happy Birthday, Stock Rebounds

October 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon - XFL

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish Edge a happy forty-fifth birthday on Tuesday. You can see his post below:

– The company’s stock rebounded from its recent drops, closing at $68.54 on Tuesday. That is up $2.38 (3.6%) from yesterday’s close.

