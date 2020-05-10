wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes His Mother a Happy Mother’s Day, William Regal Celebrates Birthday, WWE Playlist Showcases Memorable Mother Moments

May 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vince McMahon WWE XFL Headshot WWE

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wished his mother, who is 99 years old, a happy Mother’s Day today. You can view his tweet and message below. Vince wrote, “Happy #MothersDay to my 99-year old mom and to all the incredible moms in the world!”

– NXT General Manager and former WWE Superstar William Regal celebrates his birthday today. He turns 52 years old. The NXT Twitter wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below.

– WWE released a new WWE Playlist video showcasing Memorable Mother Moments for Mother’s Day. You can check out that Playlist compilation below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Vince McMahon, William Regal, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading