wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes His Mother a Happy Mother’s Day, William Regal Celebrates Birthday, WWE Playlist Showcases Memorable Mother Moments
– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wished his mother, who is 99 years old, a happy Mother’s Day today. You can view his tweet and message below. Vince wrote, “Happy #MothersDay to my 99-year old mom and to all the incredible moms in the world!”
Happy #MothersDay to my 99-year old mom and to all the incredible moms in the world!
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 10, 2020
– NXT General Manager and former WWE Superstar William Regal celebrates his birthday today. He turns 52 years old. The NXT Twitter wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below.
Happy birthday to OUR General Manager, @RealKingRegal! #NXTProud #WWENXT 👑 🖤 💛 pic.twitter.com/b5TV4GWqrG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 10, 2020
– WWE released a new WWE Playlist video showcasing Memorable Mother Moments for Mother’s Day. You can check out that Playlist compilation below.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona Says ‘Zack Ryder Is Done’, Wants To Prove His Supporters Right
- Booker T Explains Why Jim Ross Had Heat With Guys as VP of Talent Relations, JR Giving Him a Downside Guarantee Offer Less Than His WCW Pay
- Comedian Tom Segura Says Wrestling Is For “Idiots” Who Don’t Know It’s Fake – Dolph Ziggler, Abyss & More Respond
- More on Big Spot Possibly Taking Place at WWE Money in the Bank