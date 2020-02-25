wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Ric Flair a Happy Birthday, Stock Up, Match Added to NXT UK
– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter to wish Ric Flair a happy 71st birthday on Tuesday. You can see the Chairman’s post below:
Happy birthday to the limousine-riding, jet-flying, wheelin’-dealin’, two-time #WWE Hall of Famer, @RicFlairNatrBoy! #Woo pic.twitter.com/da6k1cE1nZ
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 25, 2020
– WWE’s stock was up slightly on a day when the market took a significant drop. The stock closed at $48.81, up $0.08 (0.16%). The market as a whole was down 3.15% on fears of the expanding coronavirus situation. The stock is up another $0.19 (0.39%) to $49.00 even in after-hours trading.
– Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Starz will take place on this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see video of Starz and Ohno having a confrontation at the WWE UK Performance Center last week, which set up the match:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross on How Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Lose the World Title to Lex Luger in 1990, Explains Why Luger Didn’t Even Want to be Champion
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Amy Weber Quitting Over Wrestlers Ribbing Her Over Strip Club Flyer, Says She Quit To Her On-Screen Boss JBL
- Billy Graham Slams Vince McMahon For Cutting Off Vickie Guerrero Over AEW Appearance