WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Ric Flair a Happy Birthday, Stock Up, Match Added to NXT UK

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter to wish Ric Flair a happy 71st birthday on Tuesday. You can see the Chairman’s post below:

– WWE’s stock was up slightly on a day when the market took a significant drop. The stock closed at $48.81, up $0.08 (0.16%). The market as a whole was down 3.15% on fears of the expanding coronavirus situation. The stock is up another $0.19 (0.39%) to $49.00 even in after-hours trading.

– Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Starz will take place on this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see video of Starz and Ohno having a confrontation at the WWE UK Performance Center last week, which set up the match:

