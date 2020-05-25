WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Roman Reigns A Happy Birthday, WWE Posts Video of Roman’s Defining Moments

– In a post on Twitter, Vince McMahon sent birthday wishes to Roman Reigns, who turned 35 today.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to three-time #WWE Champion and former Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns. His conquest of adversity both in and out of the ring has served as an inspiration and guiding light to countless people around the globe.”

– WWE has also shared a video of Roman’s defining moments, which you can see below.