WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Ronda Rousey Happy Birthday, NXT Tapings Dark Match, Latest Bella Twins Video

– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter wishing WWE’s latest signing a happy birthday. McMahon posted the following message to Ronda Rousey:

– Wrestling Inc reports that the Street Profits defeated Raul Mendoza and Fabian Aichner in the pre-NXT taping dark match. The match ended with Aichner getting busted open after taking a bump to the corner of the announce table at ringside. While Dawkins checked on him, Montez Ford hit a frogsplash on Mendoza and Dawkins came back into the ring to score the pinfall.

– Here is the latest Bella Twins video, which is the second part of their backstage video from the Royal Rumble: