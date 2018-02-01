 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Ronda Rousey Happy Birthday, NXT Tapings Dark Match, Latest Bella Twins Video

February 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon XFL Headshot

– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter wishing WWE’s latest signing a happy birthday. McMahon posted the following message to Ronda Rousey:

Wrestling Inc reports that the Street Profits defeated Raul Mendoza and Fabian Aichner in the pre-NXT taping dark match. The match ended with Aichner getting busted open after taking a bump to the corner of the announce table at ringside. While Dawkins checked on him, Montez Ford hit a frogsplash on Mendoza and Dawkins came back into the ring to score the pinfall.

– Here is the latest Bella Twins video, which is the second part of their backstage video from the Royal Rumble:

article topics :

Bella Twins, NXT, Ronda Rousey, Vince McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading