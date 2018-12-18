Quantcast

 

WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Steve Austin a Happy Birthday, John Cena Answers Transformers Questions & Appears on Comedy Central

December 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Steve Austin Vince McMahon

– Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter today and wished a happy 54th birthday to Stone Cold Steve Austin…

– Following her in on last night’s WWE Raw, Natalya commented on her upcoming title shot against Ronda Rousey…

– Here is John Cena answering serious questions about Transformers….

– Here is more of John Cena on Comedy Central…

