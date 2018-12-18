WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Steve Austin a Happy Birthday, John Cena Answers Transformers Questions & Appears on Comedy Central

– Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter today and wished a happy 54th birthday to Stone Cold Steve Austin…

Still got it. Happy Birthday to longtime pain in my neck, @steveaustinBSR! pic.twitter.com/fPV7COzhZ6 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 18, 2018

– Following her in on last night’s WWE Raw, Natalya commented on her upcoming title shot against Ronda Rousey…

Last night I competed against some of the greatest women wrestlers in the world to determine the number one contender for the #Raw #WomensChampionship championship. Moments like this remind me why all of the blood, sweat and tears are so worth it. pic.twitter.com/6jVIazXKEN — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 18, 2018

– Here is John Cena answering serious questions about Transformers….

– Here is more of John Cena on Comedy Central…