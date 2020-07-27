wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Triple H A Happy Birthday, Triple H’s Greatest Rivalries, No WWE on FS1 This Week

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– In a post on Twitter, Vince McMahon sent birthday wishes to Triple H, who turns 51 today.

He wrote: “He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul!

Other wrestling birthdays today include Dolph Ziggler (40), Shannon Moore (41) and Hangman Page (29).

– Speaking of Triple H’s birthday, the latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at his greatest rivalries to celebrate.

– There will be no WWE content on FS1 this week due to Major League Baseball coverage. Next week will see the airing of Summerslam 1992.

