WWE News: Vince McMahon Wishes Triple H a Happy Birthday, Matt Hardy Offers Woken Wisdom
July 27, 2018 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter in order to wish Triple H a happy birthday on Friday. You can see his post below:
A leader, a father and, when he needs to be, a Cerebral Assassin. Happy birthday to my son-in-law, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/ucAQI5qtmW
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2018
– Matt Hardy also took to Twitter, in order to share some “Woken Wisdom” with his followers:
