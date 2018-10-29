WWE News: Vince McMahon Worked Gorilla Position At Evolution, Sin Cara Visits Mexico City, Full Match From Last Night’s Show

– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Vince McMahon worked the gorilla position at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV. He was hands on as he usually is, giving notes and making changes. He was helped by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Michael Hayes, Road Dogg and other producers. Stephanie, meanwhile, was said to be “beaming with pride” backstage.

– Sin Cara posted a video of his recent visit to Mexico City:

Agradecido de esta oportunidad tan especial de plasmar mi huellas en @luminariass 🙌🏼🇲🇽. Gracias a todos por acompañarme 👋🏼😁. #PlasmaManos #PlazaGaleriaDeLasEstrellas pic.twitter.com/pSq4NnpaH9 — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) October 28, 2018

– WWE has already released a free match from last night’s Evolution, with the main event of Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella.