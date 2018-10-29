Quantcast

 

WWE News: Vince McMahon Worked Gorilla Position At Evolution, Sin Cara Visits Mexico City, Full Match From Last Night’s Show

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Vince McMahon worked the gorilla position at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV. He was hands on as he usually is, giving notes and making changes. He was helped by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Michael Hayes, Road Dogg and other producers. Stephanie, meanwhile, was said to be “beaming with pride” backstage.

– Sin Cara posted a video of his recent visit to Mexico City:

– WWE has already released a free match from last night’s Evolution, with the main event of Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella.

