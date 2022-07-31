wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon’s Name Removed From Backstage, Summerslam Notes, Details On Who Is Attending The Show
PWInsider has several notes from backstage at tonight’s WWE Summerslam event in Nashville, which is happening right now.
– The room that would usually be billed as Vince’s Office when McMahon worked there is now listed as the “CEO OFFICE” backstage. There is also a second office set up for Paul Levesque. All of the old signs that would have had McMahon’s name are no longer there.
– Jerry Jarrett and Karen Jarrett are attending the PPV.
– At this time, neither Ric nor Charlotte Flair are at Summerslam.
– The ring doesn’t have the usual LED boards on the ring apron or ring posts that are usually there.
– The stadium is tarped off behind the hard cameras. There are about 34,000 to 35,000 in attendance.
– WWE had a two-story Summerslam store, with one floor including nothing but Summerslam merchandise. The other featured a variety of WWE talent.
