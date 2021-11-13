wrestling / News
WWE News: Vintage Clip of The Rock, Superstars Dress as The Rock for Photoshoot, Rare Tribute to the Troops Moments
– With WWE commemorating the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut, there’s a vintage clip available of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talking about his hopes for the future and giving 110% effort:
– WWE released a video of Superstars dressing as The Rock for a photoshoot. The Rock made his WWE debut 25 years ago at Survivor Series 1996. You can check out that video below:
– WWE Playlist showcased Rare Tribute to the Troops Moments:
