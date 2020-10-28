WWE News: Virtual Audience for SmackDown at Capacity, Alexa Bliss Sets Her To-Do List for Next India Trip, Scariest Moments Preview

– WWE has announced that the virtual audience has reached capacity for Friday’s episode of SmackDown on Fox. Registration for the virtual crowd will reopen on Friday for next week’s episode of Raw. You can see that announcement here:

– WWE Now India interviewed WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, who set up her to-do list for her next trip to India. That video is viewable in the player below:

– In the spirit of Halloween, a new WWE Network special is available showcasing WWE’s Scariest Moments. A new preview clip is available showing The Fiend Bray Wyatt appearing and dragging Seth Rollins below the canvas on SmackDown. That video is available below.