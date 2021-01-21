wrestling / News
WWE News: Virtual Audience Registration Open for Raw, Top 10 NXT Moments, Kay Lee Ray vs. Jinny Preview
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has opened registration for virtual audience members for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw:
Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #WWERaw! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/M7P5rJhEyr
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2021
The WWE Network put up an entire Kay Lee Ray section in advance of her latest NXT UK Women’s Championship against Jinny.
– The Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show are now available:
– WWE released a preview for Kay Lee Ray defending the NXT UK women’s title against Jinny on today’s show. You can check out that preview below:
