WWE News: Virtual Fan Capacity Reached for SmackDown This Week, Upcoming Network Additions

– WWE has announced that registration has closed to be a part of the virtual audience for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. You can view the announcement capacity being reached for the ThunderDome audience below.

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SmackDown this Friday. Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Saturday! https://t.co/2UQXYwjzrq — WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2020

– The WWE Network Twitter account tweeted the following on new content being added to the service this week. They include 10 episodes of Velocity, Broken Skull Sessions With Kurt Angle, and more. You can see the full list of new upcoming content below.

Coming this month to WWE Network… 👀 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/hKIpCg8psw — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 1, 2020

Additionally, the Network has added some more carousels to the service, including Rise of the Rock, Battle of the Monday Night War, Father & Son Team-Ups, Paul Heyman Guys, Fatal 4-Way Title Fights, and The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins.

Finally, PWInsider reports that the season finale of The R-Truth Game Show will debut on the Network on Tuesday, September 8.