WWE News: Virtual Registration Open for Next Week’s Raw, Top 5 Superstars to Have Their First Match on PPV
September 12, 2020
– Registration to become a virtual audience member for next week’s Raw in the WWE ThunderDome is now open, with virtual seats still available. You can register by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below.
Virtual seats are still available for #WWEThunderDome on #WWERaw this Monday! Register now at https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos https://t.co/ciyNA9Prte
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2020
– WWE released a Top 5 video today highlighting five Superstars who made their WWE debuts on PPV. You can watch that clip below.
Here are the TOP 5️⃣ Superstars who had their first match EVER on a @WWE pay-per-view! No pressure. pic.twitter.com/ft5pbH04Bf
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2020
