wrestling / News

WWE News: Virtual Registration Open for Next Week’s Raw, Top 5 Superstars to Have Their First Match on PPV

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw ThunderDome

– Registration to become a virtual audience member for next week’s Raw in the WWE ThunderDome is now open, with virtual seats still available. You can register by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below.

– WWE released a Top 5 video today highlighting five Superstars who made their WWE debuts on PPV. You can watch that clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Thunderdome, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading