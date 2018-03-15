WWE News: VR App to Feature WWE Content Starting Today, Poll on Next Grand Slam Champion

– The NextVR virtual reality app will begin featuring WWE content today. The two companies announced their partnership back in January, promising to “provide fans with a completely new experience, featuring highlights from WWE’s biggest events including the excitement of the fans, athleticism of WWE’s larger-than-life Superstars, pivotal moments, epic showdowns and surprise appearances, giving them the opportunity to see the action as if they were there live.”

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks who will become the next WWE Grand Slam Champion. The results are, as of this writing:

Seth Rollins (Needs to win the Intercontinental Title): 59%

John Cena (Needs to win Intercontinental Title): 16%

Kevin Owens (Needs to win Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Title): 11%

Kane (Needs to win U.S. Title): 3%

Other: 3%

Sheamus (Needs to win Intercontinental Title): 3%

Shelton Benjamin (Needs to win Universal or WWE Title): 3%

Kofi Kingston (Needs to win Universal or WWE Title): 2%