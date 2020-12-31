wrestling / News
WWE News: Wade Barrett Has the Network Pick of the Week, Superstars Wish Fans a Happy New Year, Top 10 NXT Moments
December 31, 2020
– Former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett has the WWE Network Pick of the Week, and he picks his Countdown of the Top 10 Matches of 2020. You can view the Pick of the Week below:
– WWE AL AN released a video showing Superstars wishing fans a happy New Year. That clip is available below:
– The Top 10 NXT moments from last night’s show are now available:
