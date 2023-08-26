– WWE broadcaster and former wrestler Wade Barrett shared the following message this week regarding the late Bray Wyatt:

“It’s been a dark 24hrs, but I’ve had some laughs sharing old stories with friends. Windham’s presence could always make the worst situations fun again. Broke and job-scared in FCW? Exhausted at 4am in the airport? 300 mile drive in pain after a show? Windham would be the guy who got you rolling again. I’m thankful I got to spend so much time training, working, partying and traveling with him over the years. He was selfless, humble, genuine, and had a wild ability to turn the mundane into an adventure. I’ll never meet anyone like him again. A rare gem. We will all miss you, Husky. See you when I see you. 🍻”

It’s been a dark 24hrs, but I’ve had some laughs sharing old stories with friends. Windham’s presence could always make the worst situations fun again. Broke and job-scared in FCW? Exhausted at 4am in the airport? 300 mile drive in pain after a show? Windham would be the guy who… — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 25, 2023

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

– WWE released the following highlights for SmackDown:

















