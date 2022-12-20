wrestling / News

WWE News: Wade Barrett Wants Bronson Reed to Appear on SmackDown, Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show Added to February in Montreal

December 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Bronson Reed The Miz Image Credit: WWE

– Following Bronson Reed returning to WWE last night on Raw, WWE broadcaster Wade Barrett expressed wanting to ee him on SmackDown. He tweeted last night, “Yo, my dawgs @WWE. When is @JONAHISHERE gonna be scheduled for #SmackDown?” You can check out that tweet below:

– WWE has announced the return of The Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show on February 16, 2023 in Montreal:

Bronson Reed, The Undertaker, Wade Barrett, WWE

