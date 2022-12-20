wrestling / News
WWE News: Wade Barrett Wants Bronson Reed to Appear on SmackDown, Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show Added to February in Montreal
December 20, 2022 | Posted by
– Following Bronson Reed returning to WWE last night on Raw, WWE broadcaster Wade Barrett expressed wanting to ee him on SmackDown. He tweeted last night, “Yo, my dawgs @WWE. When is @JONAHISHERE gonna be scheduled for #SmackDown?” You can check out that tweet below:
Yo, my dawgs @WWE. When is @JONAHISHERE gonna be scheduled for #SmackDown? pic.twitter.com/to0nHedFEy
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) December 20, 2022
– WWE has announced the return of The Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show on February 16, 2023 in Montreal:
Don't miss out on the @undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW on February 16th in Montreal! Tickets available now!
🎟️: https://t.co/C9iaCjQHiJ pic.twitter.com/jx9h7CxXU5
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2022