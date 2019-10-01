wrestling / News

WWE News: Wale Says He’ll Be on NXT This Week, Roman Reigns Responds to Online Comments, Stephanie McMahon Talks Smackdown

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wale

– Wale is set to appear on this week’s episode of NXT, which will be their full debut on USA Network. The rapper and longtime wrestling fan posted to Twitter on Tuesday:

– GQ Magazine posted video of Roman Reigns responding “undercover” to comments on Twitter, Reddit and Quora, as you can see below:

– WWE posted the following clip of Stephanie McMahon discussing Smackdown’s FOX debut on Friday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, Stephanie McMahon, Wale, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading