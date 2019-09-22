wrestling / News
WWE News: WALTER Challenges Kushida to Match on This Week’s NXT, WWE Head to Head Debates John Cena As Greatest of All-Time
– WALTER has challenged Kushida to a six-man tag match for this week’s episode of NXT. WWE posted video of the WWE UK Champion challenging Kushida to “find two guys who are foolish enough to stand by him” after the latter came out to fight WALTER when Imperium crashed NXT on last week’s episode:
– The latest WWE Head to Head is online, with Tony and Jeff discussing whether John Cena is the greatest of all time:
