WWE News: WALTER & Ilja Dragunov Come to Blows on NXT, Dexter Lumis & Indi Hartwell Go On Their First Date

– WALTER made a surprise appearance on this week’s NXT, and he came to blows with his NXT Takeover 36 opponent in Ilja Dragunov. Wednesday night’s show saw Dragunov face Pete Dunne in the main event. WALTER came down to the ring and distracted Ilja, allowing Dunne to take him out and get the pinfall.

After the match, WALTER went to attack Dragunov but was hit with the Moscow Torpedo and sent out of the ring. Dragunov celebrated with the NXT UK Title to end the show:

– WWE posted the segments of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell’s first date from tonight’s show, which you can check out below. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae nearly ruined the date by spying on the couple, but Indi refused to let it go wrong and even got a kiss at the end: