WWE News: WALTER Putting In Work On His Physique, The Rock’s Shortest Matches, New Ruthless Aggression Available
November 29, 2021
– WWE on BT Sport shared a photo of former NXT UK champion WALTER putting in the work on his physique. There have been rumors that WALTER is moving to the United States in advance of an upcoming main roster run.
Can we take a moment to appreciate @WalterAUT looking better than ever 🤯👏
A lot of graft has gone into this. Nothing but respect 👊 pic.twitter.com/1b6SMVPoSj
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 29, 2021
– A new episode of Ruthless Aggression, ‘The First Revolution’, is available now.
– WWE has also shared a new montage of the Rock’s shortest matches, featuring Erick Rowan, the Big Boss Man and others.
