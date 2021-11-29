wrestling / News

WWE News: WALTER Putting In Work On His Physique, The Rock’s Shortest Matches, New Ruthless Aggression Available

November 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WALTER NXT UK

– WWE on BT Sport shared a photo of former NXT UK champion WALTER putting in the work on his physique. There have been rumors that WALTER is moving to the United States in advance of an upcoming main roster run.

– A new episode of Ruthless Aggression, ‘The First Revolution’, is available now.

– WWE has also shared a new montage of the Rock’s shortest matches, featuring Erick Rowan, the Big Boss Man and others.

