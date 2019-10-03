wrestling / News
WWE News: WALTER vs. Kushida Set For Next Week’s NXT, NXT Pre-Show Video
October 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WALTER will face Kushida on next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced that the two will face off on the October 9th episode, which airs live on USA Network. It joins the Cruiserweight Championship match between Drew Gulak and Lio Rush for next week:
DAVID vs. GOLIATH.@KUSHIDA_0904 vs. @WalterAUT.
NEXT WEEK.#WWENXT #NXTonUSA pic.twitter.com/aGChJCxjNn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 3, 2019
– Here is the full video for the pre-show that aired before NXT:
