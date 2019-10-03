wrestling / News

WWE News: WALTER vs. Kushida Set For Next Week’s NXT, NXT Pre-Show Video

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WALTER vs. Kushida NXT

– WALTER will face Kushida on next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced that the two will face off on the October 9th episode, which airs live on USA Network. It joins the Cruiserweight Championship match between Drew Gulak and Lio Rush for next week:

– Here is the full video for the pre-show that aired before NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

KUSHIDA, NXT, WALTER, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading