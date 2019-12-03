WWE News: WALTER’s Matches Set For EVOLVE, Rnda Rousey’s Yosemite Adventure, Top 10 Raw Moments

– WWE has announced WALTER’s matches for EVOLVE 141 and EVOLVE 142. As you can see below, the NXT UK star will face Timothy Thatcher and Josh Briggs at this coming weekend’s shows:

Meet Tommaso Ciampa and WALTER and see NXT Superstars in action at EVOLVE Wrestling this Friday and Saturday in Detroit and Chicago

NXT fans, don’t miss your chance to meet Tommaso Ciampa and WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER at EVOLVE Wrestling’s events this weekend in Detroit and Chicago. Plus, The Ring General and several other NXT Superstars will be in action on both nights.

WALTER will be in action this Friday, Dec. 6, in Detroit against longtime tag team partner Timothy Thatcher and on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Chicago against reigning EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs.

Ticket info: Detroit | Chicago

Other Superstars from the black-and-gold brand competing for EVOLVE this weekend in Detroit include Babatunde and Arturo Ruas, who will join forces with Anthony Gutierrez to battle The Unwanted in six-man tag team action.

One night later, Ruas will face a tough test when he goes one-on-one with the hard-hitting Thatcher.

The NXT Women’s Division will be represented as well when former Mae Young Classic entrant Reina Gonzalez takes on one of the WWE Performance Center’s latest recruit, Shotzi Blackheart, in the Motor City.

Also debuting at EVOLVE this weekend is NXT’s Brendan Vink, an Australian Superstar looking to make an immediate impact.

All NXT Superstars will be available for meet and greets with fans at both events.