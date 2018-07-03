wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch The IIconics’ Reaction to Their Smackdown Call Up, David Arquette Shows Love For James Ellsworth, Dr. Shelby Comments on Raw Return
July 3, 2018 | Posted by
– On last night’s episode of Ride Along, the IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) spoke about their main roster call up and their reaction to it…
What was it like when @PeytonRoyceWWE & @BillieKayWWE found out that they would be making #SDLive ICONIC? #TheIIconics go back in time on #WWERideAlong! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/xYEDN7Tvpz
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2018
– Dr. Shelby returned on last night’s WWE Raw and commented on his counseling sessions with Bayley & Sasha Banks…
Friendship Counseling @WWE with @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE can be very stressful! #FriendZone
— Dr. Shelby (@DrShelbyTweets) July 3, 2018
– David Arquette is apparently a James Ellsworth fan…