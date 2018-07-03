Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Watch The IIconics’ Reaction to Their Smackdown Call Up, David Arquette Shows Love For James Ellsworth, Dr. Shelby Comments on Raw Return

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The IIconics' Iiconics Billie Kay Peyton Royce

– On last night’s episode of Ride Along, the IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) spoke about their main roster call up and their reaction to it…

– Dr. Shelby returned on last night’s WWE Raw and commented on his counseling sessions with Bayley & Sasha Banks…

– David Arquette is apparently a James Ellsworth fan…

I wanna thank former WCW world champion deputy Dewey of Woodsboro @davidarquette for his support

A post shared by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on

article topics :

Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, The IIconics, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading