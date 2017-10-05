wrestling / News

WWE News: Watch Kurt Angle’s WWE 2k18 Entrance, WWE Honors Pepper Gomez

October 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel posted this video of Kurt Angle making his entrance in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game. This is the second look at Angle’s entrance in the game that has been released…

– WWE and NBCUniversal pay tribute to wrestling legend Pepper Gomez in this new video for Hispanic Heritage Month…

