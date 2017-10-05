wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch Kurt Angle’s WWE 2k18 Entrance, WWE Honors Pepper Gomez
October 5, 2017 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel posted this video of Kurt Angle making his entrance in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game. This is the second look at Angle’s entrance in the game that has been released…
– WWE and NBCUniversal pay tribute to wrestling legend Pepper Gomez in this new video for Hispanic Heritage Month…
.@WWE is proud to honor famed athlete #PepperGomez during #HispanicHeritageMonth. #WWEHero pic.twitter.com/t6manFCD6H
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2017