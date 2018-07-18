Quantcast

 

WWE News: Watch Paul Heyman React To Roman Reigns’ Entrance, The Shield Fights On This Day In History

July 18, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Heyman

– A fan posted a video online of Paul Heyman reacting to the entrance music of Roman Reigns during Monday’s episode of RAw.

– WWE Network shared that on this day in WWE history, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose battled it out for the WWE title in 2016.

