wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch Paul Heyman React To Roman Reigns’ Entrance, The Shield Fights On This Day In History
July 18, 2018 | Posted by
– A fan posted a video online of Paul Heyman reacting to the entrance music of Roman Reigns during Monday’s episode of RAw.
Paul Heyman when Roman Reigns came out 😂😂#WWEBuffalo #RAWBuffalo pic.twitter.com/O3PcF3urA8
— Wrestling (@WrestlinggNewss) July 17, 2018
– WWE Network shared that on this day in WWE history, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose battled it out for the WWE title in 2016.